PA condemns Honduras, Nauru for recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital

The Palestinian Authority calls moves by Honduras and Nauru to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital an “affront to international law,” and says it will reassess diplomatic ties with the central American nation in response.

A statement from Hanan Ashrawi — a longtime aide to PA President Mahmoud Abbas and member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee — says the decision by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to open an embassy branch in Jerusalem this week is a “hostile act against the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights.”

“Honduras has aligned itself with rogue states that disregard international law and willfully undermine its standing,” the statement says.

“The Palestinian leadership will reassess its relationship with Honduras,” it says, and calls on Arab states to sever all diplomatic and commercial ties with Honduras to protest Hernandez’s decision.

The statement also denounces Nauru for its change in policy regarding Jerusalem and its “shameful” voting record at the United Nations on Palestinian issues.

“Nauru is violating also its obligations under international law and the UN Charter and must be held accountable for these violations,” Ashrawi’s statement says.