Police re-questioning suspect in 1982 murder of Nava Elimelech

Police are examining an old suspect in the gruesome 1982 murder of 12-year old Nava Elimelech, whose death has gone unsolved for nearly four decades.

Most of the details of the investigation are under a court-imposed gag order, but reports in Hebrew-language media say the male suspect is being questioned by the Lahav 433’s major crimes unit.

The questioning comes a day after police returned a pair of earrings that Elimelech was wearing the day of her murder.

Elimelech’s body was exhumed earlier this month as the long-dormant case suddenly heated up after years with no new leads. Citing unspecified new developments in the case, police investigators brought the remains to the Abu Kabir forensic institute for testing. Investigators did not elaborate on the nature of the new evidence and a gag order has been imposed on the case.