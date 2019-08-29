Feiglin officially withdraws his far-right Zehut party from elections

Moshe Feiglin says he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reached a deal that will see him withdraw his far-right Zehut party out of next month’s Knesset race, and rejoin the Likud in the next Netanyahu-led government.

At a joint press conference, Netanyahu announces that he and Feiglin are “embarking on a new journey together.” He tells Feiglin: “I see you as a minister and partner in my next government.”

“The issue of eased restrictions for medical cannabis users must change,” Netanyahu says. “Medical cannabis must be legalized.”

The prime minister says he also agreed to increase economic competition in Israel as part of the agreement with Feiglin.

“We need to create more competition in the economy… where there’s limited competition, the’s always cartels,” he says.

Speaking after Netanyahu, Feiglin says an agreement with Netanyahu has been reached, but asks members of Zehut to approve him withdrawing from the race in a party referendum on Sunday.

He goes on to praise the deal he reached with Netanyahu, saying it will open up the Israeli economy for greater prosperity.