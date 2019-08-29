The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Breaking silence after attack, Abbas condemns violence against civilians
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounces violence against civilians a week after a bombing attack in the West Bank killed an Israeli teenager and wounded her father and brother.
“We condemn the use of violence against civilians and we respect the Semitic religions — Judaism, Christianity and Islam,” Abbas says, speaking to reporters alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
His statement does not refer to any specific attacks against Israelis.
British teen who recanted Cyprus rape claim against Israelis freed on bail
The 19-year-old British woman facing criminal charges in Cyprus for allegedly falsely accusing 12 Israelis of raping her is released on bail, according to local news reports.
The InCyprus news site reports the woman was freed from Nicosia Prison earlier today after her father posted the €5000 ($5,536) bail set by the Famagusta district court on Tuesday. Her release is conditioned on her staying in Cyprus for her October 2 trial for making a false rape claim against 12 Israeli teenagers at an Ayia Napa resort last month.
The woman is also required to report to the Nicosia police station three times a week, and must surrender her passport to Cypriot authorities.
The 19-year-old tourist has pleaded not guilty to a “public mischief” charge, which comes with a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 euros for allegedly making the false claim.
She originally told police that 12 Israelis had raped on her on July 17 at a hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa. Cypriot police immediately arrested the Israelis aged 15-18, holding some of them for nearly two weeks until the woman recanted her claim during questioning, saying there had been consensual sexual contact with some of the suspects. The woman reportedly told investigators she filed the rape report because she felt “angry and insulted” when some of the Israelis recorded video of her having consensual sex with a number of them.
She later changed her story, claiming that law enforcement officers pressured her into admitting she had fabricated her initial report by denying her access to an attorney and threatening to arrest her friends.
Egypt says jihadist fighter arrested, search underway for 80 others
Egyptian security officials say they arrested a suspected militant and are pursuing 80 others in a province west of Cairo for plotting an imminent attack.
The officials say the home of 25-year-old Hammad Mohamed Shafei was raided in Senofar village in Fayoum province. They say he’s a member of the militant Hasm group, which authorities have linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter with reporters. They didn’t elaborate on the planned attack.
The Hasm group has been tied to a massive explosion earlier this month in Cairo, when a car filled with explosives crashed outside the county’s main cancer hospital, killing at least 20 people.
Egypt has long battled militants led by an Islamic State affiliate in Sinai.
— AP
Merkel underscores support for 2 states in talks with Abbas
Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany continues to believe a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinian is the only way for both peoples “to live in peace and security.”
Merkel stresses her support for a two-state solution ahead of talks Thursday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the Chancellery in Berlin.
Abbas says, “we appreciate Chancellor Merkel’s efforts to create multilateral cooperation aside from unilateral solutions to create stability and peace in the world.”
He stresses the importance of Germany’s role in the Middle East and thanked the country for its financial support for Palestinians’ health services, education and the strengthening of civil society.
Germany is one of the biggest donors to the Palestinians having given them some 110 million euros ($121.8 million) in 2018.
— AP
Police re-questioning suspect in 1982 murder of Nava Elimelech
Police are examining an old suspect in the gruesome 1982 murder of 12-year old Nava Elimelech, whose death has gone unsolved for nearly four decades.
Most of the details of the investigation are under a court-imposed gag order, but reports in Hebrew-language media say the male suspect is being questioned by the Lahav 433’s major crimes unit.
The questioning comes a day after police returned a pair of earrings that Elimelech was wearing the day of her murder.
Elimelech’s body was exhumed earlier this month as the long-dormant case suddenly heated up after years with no new leads. Citing unspecified new developments in the case, police investigators brought the remains to the Abu Kabir forensic institute for testing. Investigators did not elaborate on the nature of the new evidence and a gag order has been imposed on the case.
Draft UN report warns of rising seas, storm surges, melting permafrost
Humanity should brace itself for serious blowback over the next few centuries from oceans and Earth’s frozen zones, according to the draft of a major UN report obtained by AFP.
Our longtime habit of loading the atmosphere with planet-warming CO2 has spawned a host of consequences, starting with irreversible sea-level rise, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “Special Report.”
Even under optimistic scenarios in which warming is capped at two degrees Celsius, Earth will likely see more than a 100-fold increase in the damages caused by superstorms and 280 million people displaced by rising seas, the report found.
The planet’s ice- or snow-covered regions, known as the cryosphere, have also been hammered by man-made warming, with ice sheets shedding more than 400 billion tonnes in mass each year, and mountain glaciers — the fresh water source for a billion people in the Andes, Himalayas and elsewhere — threatened with local extinction.
A third to 99 percent of the world’s permafrost could also melt by 2100 if emissions continue unabated, potentially releasing a carbon bomb of greenhouse gases, according to the findings.
— AFP
EU backs US-Iran talks but says nuclear deal must stay
The EU’s diplomatic chief says the bloc will support talks between the US and Tehran, but only if the current nuclear deal with Iran is preserved.
EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini gives a cautious welcome to the idea of negotiations, after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani within weeks.
“We are always in favor of talks, the more people talk, the more people understand each other better, on the basis of clarity and on the basis of respect,” Mogherini says as she arrived for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Helsinki.
But she added “first and foremost what is existing needs to be preserved” — specifically the 2015 deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. “We will always advocate for the full respect by all sides of the UNSC resolutions and that includes the JCPOA.”
— AFP
Feiglin said poised to withdraw from September elections
Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold a joint press conference today, amid reports the two are close to reaching a deal that would see the libertarian party leader drop out of next month’s elections in exchange for a cabinet post in the next Netanyahu government.
Reports in Hebrew-language media say Feiglin is expected to to announce the withdrawal of his Zehut party from the September 17 election re-do.
Yesterday, Feiglin told Army Radio that he met with the prime minister twice this week to discuss the terms of an agreement. He said he would withdraw from the race if Netanyahu guaranteed to implement measures for eased restrictions on cannabis.
