Blue and White slam Netanyahu-Feiglin election deal

Blue and White party pans the deal between Benjamin Netanyahu and Moshe Feiglin, accusing the prime minister of “buying” the Zehut party leader with a cabinet seat.

Blue and White, Netanyahu’s main rivals in the September 17 elections, say the prime minister was driven to make the deal in a bid to secure his immunity from prosecution.

“Netanyahu only cares about Netanyahu, and this time he bought Feiglin in exchange for immunity,” the party says in a statement. “Israelis understand the choice is between an immunity government that is only concerned with Netanyahu or a broad government under Blue and White, who will look out for all Israeli citizens.”

The prime minister is facing an indictment — pending a hearing — for corruption in three separate cases.

Reports surfaced repeatedly in the weeks before and after the April election claiming Netanyahu was demanding that Likud lawmakers and MKs from potential coalition partners agree to support granting him parliamentary immunity from prosecution in the graft cases as a precondition for joining his planned coalition.

Netanyahu has denied making such a demand of any party or lawmaker.