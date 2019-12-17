Labor party votes to keep Amir Peretz at helm

A lack of international assistance to Turkey to support millions of refugees on its soil pushed Ankara to launch operations in northeast Syria, the Turkish president says Tuesday.

“Nobody seems inclined to help us,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells global leaders gathered in Geneva.

“When we haven’t received the support we needed from the international community, we had to take care of our own self,” he says of Turkey’s decision to go into Syria to clear the so-called safe zone with the aim of sending some of the more than three million Syrian refugees in Turkey back to their country.

— AFP