US State Department: Senate bill noting Armenian genocide isn’t White House policy

The US State Department says that recent congressional action to recognize the Armenian genocide does not reflect Trump administration policy.

In a short statement likely to please Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the department says the administration’s position on the matter is unchanged.

The Senate voted unanimously last week to recognize the mass killings of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as a genocide. The House had previously adopted a similar ban over major protests from NATO ally Turkey.

“The position of the Administration has not changed,” department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says in a terse two-sentence statement. “Our views are reflected in the president’s definitive statement on this issue from last April.”

On April 24, US President Donald Trump commemorated Armenian Remembrance Day in a statement that honored “the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century.” It did not, however, use the term “genocide” in keeping with longstanding US policy.

— AP