Abbas says Israeli elections ‘important,’ hopes peace advocates triumph

PA President Mahmoud Abbas says he hopes the Israeli election in March will see the rise of a pro-peace government.

“They are important because they take place with our neighbors, and they affect us, especially since this is the third time they hold elections without reaching the possibility of forming an Israeli government,” Abbas says, according to the official Wafa outlet.

“These elections will take place on March 2, 2020, and we hope that they will succeed, and we hope that they will come up with people who believe in peace and accept peace with us, so that we will move in the peace process to the end,” says Abbas.