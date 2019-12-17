home page
Live Now
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Health Ministry warns of measles exposure on Tel Aviv-Georgia flight
The Health Ministry says a passenger on a December 12 Georgian Airways flight from Tel Aviv to Georgia, with a return flight on the 16th, was infected with measles.
It warns unvaccinated passengers on the flights, and those born after 1957 who likely did not receive two doses of the measles vaccine, to alert their healthcare provider if symptoms emerge.
Amir Peretz to remain Labor leader after vote
The Labor Party votes to keep Amir Peretz as leader of the party.
It also confirms the continued alliance with Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher party.
The center-left party, which picked up just six seats in the last election, also calls off party primaries.
