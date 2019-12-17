Amir Peretz to remain Labor leader after vote
Labor party votes to keep Amir Peretz at helm

Party will again run on joint ticket with Orly Levy-Abekasis in March elections

By TOI staff Today, 1:41 pm 0 Edit
Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz speaks to the media after casting his ballot at a voting station in Sderot, during the Knesset elections, on September 17, 2019. (Flash90)
1:42 pm

Health Ministry warns of measles exposure on Tel Aviv-Georgia flight

The Health Ministry says a passenger on a December 12 Georgian Airways flight from Tel Aviv to Georgia, with a return flight on the 16th, was infected with measles.

It warns unvaccinated passengers on the flights, and those born after 1957 who likely did not receive two doses of the measles vaccine, to alert their healthcare provider if symptoms emerge.

1:41 pm

Amir Peretz to remain Labor leader after vote

The Labor Party votes to keep Amir Peretz as leader of the party.

It also confirms the continued alliance with Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher party.

The center-left party, which picked up just six seats in the last election, also calls off party primaries.

1:41 pm

