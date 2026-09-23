Argentina’s Milei tells UN it’s a ‘useless organization’ full of ‘arrogant parasites’

Argentine President Javier Milei attacks the UN in a speech to the world body’s General Assembly, calling it a “useless organization” filled with “arrogant parasites.”

The firebrand Milei, one of US President Donald Trump’s closest Latin American allies and an outspoken supporter of Israel, has repeatedly used the UN platform to criticize global governance and its “woke” agenda.

He accuses the United Nations of having failed in its duty to guarantee collective security and human rights, saying it has instead allowed “chaos, violence and international terrorism” to flourish.

The UN, he says, “has become a useless organization, serving only to feed a caste of fatally arrogant parasites disguised as well-intentioned bureaucrats.”

He accuses the organization of “looking the other way” on Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory which Argentines refer to as Las Malvinas and claim as part of their land.

Argentina has accused Britain of flouting a UN resolution ordering both parties to desist from unilateral action in the islands, over which the two countries fought a war in 1982 that the UK won.

“Those who follow the rules receive no reward for doing so, while those who break them face no repercussions whatsoever,” Milei said.