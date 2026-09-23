Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Argentina’s Milei tells UN it’s a ‘useless organization’ full of ‘arrogant parasites’

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 7:37 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Argentina’s President Javier Milei speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Argentina’s President Javier Milei speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Argentine President Javier Milei attacks the UN in a speech to the world body’s General Assembly, calling it a “useless organization” filled with “arrogant parasites.”

The firebrand Milei, one of US President Donald Trump’s closest Latin American allies and an outspoken supporter of Israel, has repeatedly used the UN platform to criticize global governance and its “woke” agenda.

He accuses the United Nations of having failed in its duty to guarantee collective security and human rights, saying it has instead allowed “chaos, violence and international terrorism” to flourish.

The UN, he says, “has become a useless organization, serving only to feed a caste of fatally arrogant parasites disguised as well-intentioned bureaucrats.”

He accuses the organization of “looking the other way” on Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory which Argentines refer to as Las Malvinas and claim as part of their land.

Argentina has accused Britain of flouting a UN resolution ordering both parties to desist from unilateral action in the islands, over which the two countries fought a war in 1982 that the UK won.

“Those who follow the rules receive no reward for doing so, while those who break them face no repercussions whatsoever,” Milei said.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.