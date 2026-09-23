Reservist seriously wounded in West Bank attack IDed as Neria Leiter, son of Israel’s US envoy

The IDF reservist seriously wounded in today’s car-ramming attack near Route 443 in the West Bank is identified as Neria Leiter, son of Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the US.

Neria Leiter was serving alongside a police officer when the attack occurred.

Neria’s eldest brother, Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidya Leiter, a father of six who was training to become a doctor, was killed alongside three other reservists in northern Gaza in November 2023.

In a post on X, Ambassador Leiter thanks the medical team at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center, “who are now fighting to save the life” of his son, saying he “needs a miracle.”

“Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory. Since October 7th, he has served hundreds of days in the reserves on multiple fronts,” he writes, referring to the 2023 Hamas-led onslaught. “Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land. They choose death – we choose life.”

I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel. I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) September 23, 2026

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