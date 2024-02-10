Join our Community
IDF pushes ahead with Khan Younis offensive, airstrikes across Gaza

Hamas says 110 people killed in overnight strikes * Syrian state media reports Israeli strikes in Damascus countryside, claims some missiles launched from Golan Heights intercepted

By ToI Staff Today, 2:20 am Edit
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip in a photo released by the IDF on Feb. 10, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson)
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip in a photo released by the IDF on Feb. 10, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.

8:44 am

Hamas says 110 people killed in overnight airstrikes in Gaza

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says that at least 110 people were killed in overnight strikes, including 25 in Rafah.

The IDF said airstrikes, largely directed by ground forces, targeted terror infrastructure.

The Hamas numbers can not be verified and do not differentiate between civilians and terror operatives.

8:30 am

IDF pushes ahead with Khan Younis offensive, airstrikes across Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip in a photo released by the IDF on Feb. 10, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson)
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip in a photo released by the IDF on Feb. 10, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson)

The IDF says intensive fighting between troops and Hamas operatives continues in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, as well as in the Strip’s center and north.

Simultaneously, the IDF says the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on various Hamas targets across the Strip.

In central Gaza, the IDF says the Nahal Brigade killed several Hamas operatives and captured others over the past day.

In western Khan Younis, the Commando Brigade raided several Hamas sites, capturing weapons and military equipment, the IDF says.

Also in western Khan Younis, the IDF says the Paratroopers Brigade and 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade killed several Hamas gunmen and seized weapons.

 

3:11 am

Bill to provide military aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan inches forward in US Senate

By Reuters

WASHINGTON — The US Senate edges closer to passing a bill that includes $95.34 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but faces an uncertain path to becoming law due to Republican opposition in both chambers of Congress.

The Senate votes 64-19 to advance the legislation one step along a chain of preliminary votes that could stretch into next week, unless party leaders can reach agreement with rank-and-file lawmakers to fast-track the bill. Lawmakers expect to take the next procedural step in a rare Sunday session.

In Friday’s vote, the bill clears a simple majority threshold with 14 Republicans supporting the measure.

Many Republicans want to make a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, to allow amendments to the legislation in exchange for quicker action.

But other Republicans, who reject the bill’s $61 billion in Ukraine aid, have vowed to delay consideration for as long as possible by forcing the Senate to comply with a labyrinth of time-consuming parliamentary rules.

Republicans had insisted that Ukraine aid be accompanied by provisions to secure the US-Mexico border, only to reject a bipartisan border agreement once former president Donald Trump, the party’s presidential frontrunner, came out against the deal.

Some of those same lawmakers now hope to offer their own amendments to stem the flow of migrants into the United States, while others want to forgo humanitarian assistance provisions and restrict foreign aid to weapons and materiel.

If the legislation ultimately passes the Senate, it will face an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated he could split the aid into separate bills.

“We’ll see what the Senate does,” Johnson told reporters this week. “I’ve made very clear that you have to address these issues on their own merits.”

Johnson spoke a day after the House rejected a stand-alone aid bill for Israel.

2:41 am

Liberman slams government over Moody’s downgrade: ‘Result of populist and insufferable steps’

Opposition Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman slams the government over Moody’s decision to downgrade Israel’s credit rating and lower its future outlook.

Liberman, who served as finance minister before the current coalition was sworn in late 2022, says the Moody’s decision is no surprise, asserting it’s “the result of populist and insufferable steps the government has advanced since its establishment.”

“The government of destruction is continuing to bring us to an economic disaster, exactly as it brought us a security disaster on October 7,” he charges.

The Yisrael Beytenu chief also hits out at the amended wartime budget being advanced through the Knesset, arguing it “harms growth.”

2:00 am

Syrian state media reports ‘some material losses’ from Israeli strikes in Damascus area

By Reuters
A screenshot from a video showing damage caused by an alleged Israeli airstrike in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on early February 10, 2024. (Screenshot from X used in accordance with clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
A screenshot from a video showing damage caused by an alleged Israeli airstrike in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on early February 10, 2024. (Screenshot from X used in accordance with clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Syrian air defenses shot down some Israeli missiles launched at the Damascus countryside in the early hours of Saturday, Syrian state media says.

Citing a military source, Syria’s official news agency, SANA, says the airstrikes were launched from the Golan Heights and caused “some material losses.”

