11-year-old seriously ill from virus sees improvement, is no longer infected
An 11-year-old girl in serious condition from complications of coronavirus has seen some improvement, Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center says.
Tests have shown the girl no longer has the virus, and her overall condition has also improved.
Dr. Yossi Ben-Ari tells Ynet he believes she will quickly recuperate and could be back home within days.
Four more die of virus, bringing national toll to 208
Four more people died of coronavirus during the night, the Health Ministry says in its morning update, bringing the national toll to 208.
Meanwhile, 34 more people were diagnosed, taking the number of cases to 15,589.
The seriously ill number 117, of whom 94 are on ventilators.
Driver who rammed two policemen in France says he did it to avenge Palestine
A driver who rammed two policemen in France yesterday afternoon says he did so to avenge the situation in Palestine.
The man used his car to ram the two officers as they conducted roadside inspections in Colombes, near Paris.
In his car, investigators found a knife and a “letter explaining his action,” prosecutors in Nanterre say.
The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office is looking into the possibility of getting involved.
One of policemen suffered serious head injuries. Both have been hospitalized but their lives are not in danger.
The suspect “said during his arrest that he had watched videos on Palestine before acting,” prosecution officials say.
— with AFP
Likud asks High Court to reject petitions against PM forming government
The Likud party tells the High Court of Justice it believes petitions against a new government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be rejected out of hand.
Petitions have claimed Netanyahu should not be allowed to form a government while he’s under indictment in three criminal cases.
Likud says the court should not intervene in the considerations of the president and Knesset members, while noting that the law allows Netanyahu to continue serving as prime minister so long as he has not been found guilty of crimes.
Next year’s Olympics will be canceled if pandemic not over, games chief says
The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t brought under control by next year, the organizing committee’s president says.
The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori says no further postponement is possible.
In an interview with Japan’s Nikkan Sports daily, Mori is categorical when asked if the Olympics could be delayed until 2022 if the pandemic remains a threat next year, replying: “No. In that case, it’s canceled.”
Mori says the Games have been canceled previously only during wartime and compared the battle against coronavirus to “fighting an invisible enemy.”
— AFP
Brazil edges toward being next big coronavirus hot spot
Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu” and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the US.
As some US states and European countries moved gradually Monday to ease their limits on movement and commerce, the intensifying outbreak in Brazil — Latin America’s biggest country, with 211 million people — has pushed some hospitals to the breaking point, with signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.
“We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious,” says Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.
Brazil has officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections. But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who haven’t sought hospital care.
Some scientists say over 1 million in Brazil are probably infected. The country is heading into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.
— AP
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
US President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.
Trump makes the comments in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among other topics.
“Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings. It’s not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through,” he says. While addressing Vice President Mike Pence, Trump adds that it’s something “they can seriously consider, and maybe get going on.”
None of the governors on the call responded to the suggestion, according to a recording obtained by The Associated Press.
— AP
Police deployed in force on Memorial Day to block access to military cemeteries
Police are deployed in force throughout the country this morning to block access to military cemeteries as the public is advised to stay at home this Memorial Day.
Bereaved families have been called on not to visit the graves of loved ones to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Officials have said police will not physically restrain people trying to reach cemeteries but will urge them not to do so.
A 2-minute siren will sound at 11 .a.m, followed by a national ceremony broadcast from Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.
