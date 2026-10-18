Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
17-year-old stabbed to death in Ashkelon in apparent dispute between crime figures
A 17-year-old is stabbed to death in Ashkelon, in what police estimate was a dispute between crime figures.
Another person is lightly hurt in the incident.
Both males are taken to the city’s Barzilai Medical Center, with one of them pronounced dead a short while later.
Police say they have launched an investigation into the incident.
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