Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

17-year-old stabbed to death in Ashkelon in apparent dispute between crime figures

Today, 3:30 am
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A 17-year-old is stabbed to death in Ashkelon, in what police estimate was a dispute between crime figures.

Another person is lightly hurt in the incident.

Both males are taken to the city’s Barzilai Medical Center, with one of them pronounced dead a short while later.

Police say they have launched an investigation into the incident.

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