3 ships catch fire at Iranian port — report

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 578,746 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 13,346,550 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,238,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 136,466 deaths from 3,431,574 cases. At least 1,049,098 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 74,133 deaths from 1,926,824 cases, Britain with 44,968 deaths from 291,373 cases, Mexico with 36,327 deaths from 311,486 cases and Italy with 34,984 deaths from 243,344 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,611 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 78,693 recoveries.

Europe overall has 203,507 deaths from 2,873,277 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 149,392 deaths from 3,491,037 infections and the United States and Canada 145,300 deaths from 3,539,951 cases.

Asia has reported 45,452 deaths from 1,856,267 cases, the Middle East 21,220 deaths from 949,542 cases, Africa 13,735 deaths from 624,406 cases, and Oceania 140 deaths from 12,074 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

— AFP