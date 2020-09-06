9 Israeli organizations win EU funding for coronavirus projects
search
home page
Live Now

IDF: Palestinian attempts to stab soldiers near West Bank’s Ariel, none hurt

Suspect shot in the leg and captured a short distance away from scene of attack, military says

By TOI staff Today, 1:47 pm 0 Edit
A view shows the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the West Bank, on July 1, 2020. (JACK GUEZ / AFP)
A view shows the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the West Bank, on July 1, 2020. (JACK GUEZ / AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.

2:27 pm

9 Israeli organizations win EU funding for coronavirus projects

Nine Israeli organizations have been granted funding under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program for projects related to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Government Press Office says.

The funding amounts to €4.5 million (some NIS 18 million) and will support projects that include international collaborations in the fields of medical equipment production, medical technology, solutions to the social and economic effects of the pandemic and more.

2:03 pm

IDF: No casualties in stabbing attempt, attacker shot and captured

A suspect approached a group of soldiers outside the settlement of Ariel and attempted to stab them, then ran away, the Israel Defense Forces says.

No soldiers were wounded in the failed attack, the military says.

The suspect was shot in the leg and captured a short distance away from the attempted stabbing, the IDF says. A knife has been recovered from the scene.

A knife recovered at the scene of a

— Judah Ari Gross

1:49 pm

UK says Russian state link likely in Navalny poisoning

Britain says Russia has “a very serious set of questions to answer” about the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, suggesting some form of state involvement in the high-profile case.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says it is “clear” the Kremlin critic was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, which was previously used in an attack against a Russian former double agent in Salisbury, southwest England, in 2018.

Germany, where Navalny is being treated after falling ill last month, has said there was “unequivocal evidence” of the use of the agent but Moscow has said there was no proof of poisoning.

“It’s very difficult, when it comes to the question of attribution, to think of a plausible explanation of being anyone other than some emanation of the Russian state, simply because Novichok is hard to get your hands on, hard to control,” Raab tells Sky News television.

— AFP

1:48 pm

One man killed, 2 others critically injured in ‘random’ stabbing in Birmingham

One man was killed and two people critically injured during a “random” stabbing attack in Britain’s second city of Birmingham, West Midlands Police say.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham says a murder inquiry had been launched but there was “no suggestion at all that this was terror-related.

“It does appear to be a random attack,” he adds.

— AFP

1:48 pm

Attempted stabbing attack reported in settlement-city of Ariel

An attempted stabbing attack took place in the settlement-city of Ariel in the West Bank, the military says.

The Israel Defense Forces says it is looking into the incident.

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:27 pm

9 Israeli organizations win EU funding for coronavirus projects

Nine Israeli organizations have been granted funding under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program for projects related to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Government Press Office says.

The funding amounts to €4.5 million (some NIS 18 million) and will support projects that include international collaborations in the fields of medical equipment production, medical technology, solutions to the social and economic effects of the pandemic and more.