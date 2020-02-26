Another employee at PM’s residence sues Sara Netanyahu for abuse

Another worker at the Prime Minister’s Residence is suing Sara Netanyahu for mistreatment, Channel 12 reports.

The woman, a 56-year-old immigrant from France, is seeking NIS 650,000 ($189,000) in damages, the network says.

The mother of five worked at the residence for five months, until November 2019.

In diary entries submitted to the court, she describes outbursts and verbal attacks by the prime minister’s wife.

Several former employees have claimed mistreatment and abuse by the prime minister’s wife. The official residence’s former caretaker successfully sued her for verbal and emotional abuse, as did another former worker.