Coronavirus cases pass 5.25 million worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 5.25 million, more than two thirds of them in Europe and the United States, according to an official tally.

There are now 5,250,658 cases officially recorded, with 339,172 deaths attributed to the virus. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 2,003,510 cases and 173,186 deaths, while the United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,604,879 cases and 96,125 deaths.

These latest figures mean that the number of recorded cases worldwide has doubled in a month, and that 250,000 new cases have been recorded in less than three days.

The region that is seeing the swiftest rise in cases is now Latin America and the Caribbean, which saw 33,719 recorded on Friday — against 28,647 in the United States and Canada, which was previously where new recorded cases were appearing fastest.

