COVID-19 death toll rises to 109

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Ya’alon calls on Gantz to quit coalition talks
It’s not to late for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to pull out of negotiations to form a national unity government after being tricked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former political partner Moshe Ya’alon tweets.
“Benny, it’s clear that your naive intention to form a national unity government, met the cynical swindling of the accused who is fleeing justice,” tweets Yaalon. “If you agree to meet his demands to entrench his regime, and make him a leader above the law, you will be misusing the mission that united us. It isn’t too late to fix your error of navigation,” adds the former IDF chief of staff.
Yaalon’s comments come amid a deadlock between Likud and Blue and White over the formation of a national unity government, and after Gantz split up from factions led by Yaalon and Yair Lapid to enter into talks with Netanyahu.
Bennett: New coronavirus airport procedure up and running
The new coronavirus airport procedure for arrivals is up and running, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tweets.
“We have operated the new procedure for arrivals from overseas. Yesterday at 10:50 p.m. a plane landed in Israel from Minsk. The passengers were taken to a hotel. Everything went smoothly,” Bennett says.
Responsibility for arrivals from overseas has been handed over to the Defense Ministry, which now takes all passengers to designated quarantine hotels where they remain for 14 days.
Emergency ordinances requiring all people arriving in Israel from overseas to be housed at state-run quarantine hotels upon entry to the country were approved by the government yesterday.
The director-general of the Health Ministry can make exemptions allowing people to quarantine elsewhere for “health and humanitarian reasons or other special circumstances,” after consulting with the head of the IDF’s Home Front Command.
הפעלנו את הנוהל החדש לחוזרים מחו״ל.
אתמול בשעה 22:50 נחת מטוס מבלארוס בישראל.
הנוסעים נבדקו והועברו למלוניות.
הכל התנהל בצורה חלקה, ללא תקלות. pic.twitter.com/YxtY2e0k1u
— Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 13, 2020
COVID-19 death toll rises to 109
Four people die overnight from COVID-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Israel to 109.
An 80-year-old resident of a senior living home is the 12th person from that facility, in Yavne’el, in the north, to die from the novel coronavirus.
An 81-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman die at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, while a 78-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions dies of the disease at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.
