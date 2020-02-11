Egypt forces kill 17 militants in North Sinai

Egyptian police have killed 17 militants in a shootout in the restive northern Sinai, the country’s interior ministry says.

Security forces are battling a long-running insurgency in the peninsula, spearheaded by the Islamic State group.

The shootout flared as police, acting on intelligence, raided a hideout in North Sinai’s provincial capital of El-Arish, the ministry says in a statement.

They found “terrorist elements” who were planning “hostile operations” and had weapons and explosives, the ministry adds.

— AFP