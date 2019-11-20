Gantz blames Netanyahu and his allies for failure to form government

Blue and White chief blames Netanyahu for his failure to form a governing coalition that would have ended months of political deadlock in Israel.

In a televised address, Gantz says he left no stone unturned in his efforts to form a government based on “respect, morals, values.”

He says Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc of 55 MKs “is only working for the sake of one person,” referring to the caretaker PM.

“The bloc insisted on looking out for a single person’s interests before the interests of the patients who are laying in hospital beds in the hallways.

“There is no party that should be above the common good — not Arab, not ultra-Orthodox,” he says.

Israel now enters the final 21-day period for any candidate to present a majority before new elections are called.

But after weeks of failed talks, the odds of any candidate succeeding in forming a government appear low.