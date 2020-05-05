Hamas says no progress on prisoner swap deal

Sources within Hamas say there has been no “qualitative” progress in negotiations for a prisoner swap with Israel being conducted through Egyptian channels.

In a statement on its website, the terrorist group that rules the Gaza Strip said Israel is conducting a campaign of disinformation through the media.

The statement accuses Israel of trying to “evade the price of the initiative proposed by the movement, to mislead the families of the Zionist prisoners, and to put pressure on the morale of Palestinian prisoners and their families.”

Hamas says that if there are developments it will report them and calls on media outlets not to trust reports coming out of Israel.