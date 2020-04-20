Health minister recovers from COVID-19

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman’s office announces that he has recovered from the coronavirus after receiving the results of a second consecutive test that came back negative.

“It was a great opportunity for me to become personally aware of the dedicated work of the country’s precious medical staff,” he says in a statement.

“I urge the citizens of Israel to continue to obey all the Health Ministry guidelines on social distancing,” he adds.

Hours after testing positive for the virus, a Channel 12 report revealed that Litzman had been spotted earlier that week attending illegal prayer services at a synagogue nearby his home, leading to calls for his ouster.

