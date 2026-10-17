Herzog apologizes to photographer beaten by settlers, says he was ‘morally tormented’ by thoughts of attack

President Issac Herzog speaks to the Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine, who was beaten by settlers yesterday in the West Bank, saying he condemns the “outrageous and shocking” violence.

“I was morally tormented during Shabbat when I thought about it, and I express deep sorrow and apologize for what you went through,” the president told Levine in a phone call, according to a readout by his office.

“The despicable behavior of these criminals does not represent the citizens and values ​​of the State of Israel,” he told the photographer, the readout says.

The president urged law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those responsible.