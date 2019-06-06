Hundreds protest against Jerusalem Gay Pride parade

Hundreds of people are taking part in a demonstration against the Jerusalem Gay Pride parade.

The event was organized by the right-wing group Hazon and is being held under the banner “To be a normal nation in our land — say yes to the family!”

Among those taking part in the demonstration is Union of Right-Wing Parties MK Moti Yogev.

“This is normality and naturalness of life — generations upon generations of a father, mother and children. This is a normal life,” Yogev says.