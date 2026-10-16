Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects Saudi Arabia’s accusation that Tehran is involved in Houthi attacks on the kingdom, offering to mediate between the two sides.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any claim that Iran has played a role in Yemeni (Houthi) operations,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei says in a statement, reiterating Tehran’s offer to act as a bridge between the Houthis and Riyadh.