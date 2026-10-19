Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Iranian FM blames US for ‘insecurity’ in Strait of Hormuz

By AFP Today, 5:07 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s top diplomat accuses the United States of being responsible for the “insecurity” in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the heart of the conflict between the foes.

“The war imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel), combined with the economic blockade, constitutes the principal source of insecurity in our region,” says Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, having previously referred to “the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz” during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.