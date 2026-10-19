Iranian FM blames US for ‘insecurity’ in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s top diplomat accuses the United States of being responsible for the “insecurity” in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the heart of the conflict between the foes.

“The war imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel), combined with the economic blockade, constitutes the principal source of insecurity in our region,” says Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, having previously referred to “the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz” during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.