Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
One reported killed in Gaza City strike
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed in an IDF strike in the Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF.
عاجل | جرحى بقصف مسيّرة إسرائيلية لمحيط مدرسة "التابعين" في حي الدرج بمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/y1twVZyZmr
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 19, 2026
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