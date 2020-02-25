The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
US drugmaker readies possible coronavirus vaccine for testing
The drugmaker Moderna has shipped a potential coronavirus vaccine for humans to US government researchers for testing.
Shares of the biotech company soar, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States.
More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States.
More than 2,600 people have died from the virus in mainland China, including one US citizen.
Shares of Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have jumped nearly 16% in premarket trading.
The stock started trading in late 2018 and set an all-time high price of $29.79 last April, according to FactSet.
— AP
Iranian lawmaker says he has tested positive for coronavirus
Iranian MP Mahmoud Sadeghi says he has tested positive for COVID-19, hours after the country’s deputy health minister was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Sadeghi, an anti-government reformist, says in a tweet in Persian that he has “little hope of living in this world,” indicating he doesn’t believe he will survive. He adds a demand that “political prisoners” and their families be allowed to “leave the epidemic to prevent the outbreak.”
Hillary Clinton says she’ll support Sanders if nominated by Democrats
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed her skepticism about Bernie Sanders but says she will support the Democratic nominee regardless of who it is.
Clinton, who beat Sanders for the Democratic nomination only to lose the 2016 election to Donald Trump, has made waves with comments about Sanders in the new documentary “Hillary” saying “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him.”
But in comments at the Berlinale film festival where she is promoting the four-hour documentary that will debut on Hulu in March, Clinton says her top priority is unseating Trump.
“I’m going to wait and see who we nominate,” she says. “I will support the nominee, and it won’t surprise you to hear me say that I think that it’s imperative that we retire the incumbent.”
— AP
Abbas hails Mubarak for supporting Palestinians
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas hails former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak as a supporter of the Palestinian cause, after he passed away today aged 91.
A statement from Abbas’s office says he is mourning the death “with great sorrow” and hails the “late president’s positions in support of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people in achieving their freedom and independence.”
— with AFP
Ultra-Orthodox leader vows to stick with Netanyahu, even at cost of 4th vote
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, vows to only join a government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
“We are going with Netanyahu at any cost, even fourth elections,” Deri tells Channel 12.
He says he “definitely” won’t join a coalition formed by Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz even if the latter manages to form a government.
Trump says Weinstein conviction ‘sends very strong message’
Harvey Weinstein’s conviction of rape and sexual assault was a “great victory” for women and sends a “very strong message,” US President Donald Trump says.
“I think that from the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing,” Trump says at a news conference in India, a day after Weinstein was convicted.
“It was a great victory. And sends a very strong message, very, very strong message.”
The conviction of the once-powerful Hollywood producer has been hailed as a historic victory by the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.
— AFP
Netanyahu mourns ‘my personal friend’ Hosni Mubarak
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourns former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who died today aged 91.
“On behalf of Israel’s citizens and the government of Israel, I want to express deep sorrow over the passing of President Hosni Mubarak,” Netanyahu says in a statement.
“President Mubarak, my personal friend, was a leader who led his nation to peace and security, to peace with Israel,” he adds. Mubarak was vice president when president Anwar Sadat signed the 1979 peace accord with the Jewish state.
“I have met [Mubarak] many times, I was impressed by his dedication, and we will continue along that common path. I want to also send my condolences to President Sissi, the Mubarak family and the Egyptian nation.”
First virus cases reported confirmed in Austria
Austrian public broadcaster ORF reports that authorities have confirmed the first COVID-19 cases in the Alpine country.
ORF quotes authorities in the western state of Tyrol saying that one of the two confirmed cases involves a person from northern Italy. It isn’t immediately clear whether the individual recently traveled there.
ORF reports that the patients currently have a slight fever and are being isolated at an Innsbruck hospital.
— AP
Croatia reports first case of novel coronavirus in Balkans
Croatia’s prime minister announces his country’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, the first in the Balkans region.
“It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic says at a press conference at a hospital in Zagreb.
The patient is a young man “showing mild symptoms,” he adds.
— AFP
Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus
Iran’s deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official says, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic Republic.
“The coronavirus test for Mr. Harirchi, the deputy health minister who was on the front lines combating the coronavirus, was positive,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a media adviser to the health minister, says in a tweet.
Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference yesterday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.
Iraj Harirchi, Iran's deputy health minister, went on TV yesterday (left) to insist the Iranian government was getting the #coronavirus outbreak under control.
Today it was announced Harirchi himself has the virus. pic.twitter.com/dO0RgLyydk
— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) February 25, 2020
— AFP
Korean flight attendant who was in Israel, LA tests positive for coronavirus
A Korean Air flight attendant who recently visited Israel and the United States has tested positive for COVID-19, South Korean media reports.
The cabin crew member flew to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv aboard the flight that brought some 200 Korean pilgrims to Israel, many of whom were later confirmed to have the virus.
After leaving Israel on February 16, the flight attendant then flew to Los Angeles and back to Seoul’s Incheon Airport on February 21, before being diagnosed with coronavirus and entering quarantine, according to the wow.co.kr news website.
comments