Labor and Gesher to stick to joint ticket for March vote
The Labor and Gesher parties announce they’ll run again on a joint ticket in the March 2 elections.
The alliance picked up six of the Knesset’s 120 seats in the September vote.
UN chief ‘disappointed’ by climate talks outcome
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Sunday he is “disappointed” by the results of a major UN climate summit in Madrid, calling it a missed opportunity to tackle the global warming crisis.
Guterres issues the statement as the COP25 concludes its marathon meeting voicing “the urgent need” for new carbon cutting commitments but falling well short of what was needed.
“I am disappointed with the results of COP25,” Guterres says. “The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis.”
Lebanon interior minister orders probe after protest violence
Lebanon’s Interior Minister Raya El-Hassan on Sunday orders the country’s security forces to open a “rapid and transparent” inquiry, after dozens of people in Beirut were wounded in clashes the night before.
Security forces in the capital used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators, who had gathered Saturday evening to demand an independent technocrat government ahead of talks due to begin Monday to appoint a new premier.
Hassan demands the identification of those responsible for the most violent episode since the largely peaceful anti-government protests began on October 17.
She warns against “infiltrators” seeking to use protests to provoke “confrontations.”
Amnesty International’s Diala Haidar decries the “excessive use of force” in response to “overwhelmingly peaceful protest.”
“The intention was clearly to prevent protesters gathering,” she says, denouncing the presence of masked men in civilian clothes joining security forces in “violently attacking protesters.”
Knesset panel votes to give itself power to debate Netanyahu immunity
The Blue and White-controlled Knesset’s Arrangements Committee approves a decision to allow it to debate an immunity request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should he submit one.
But the decision is subject to approval by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, of the Likud party. And the panel will await a legal opinion from the Knesset legal adviser on whether it can grant itself the powers normally held by the House Committee, which has been inactive for months due to the political deadlock.
Brazil opens trade office in Jerusalem
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, known as Apex-Brasil, which operates under the auspices of the country’s foreign ministry, officially opens a trade office in Jerusalem’s Har Hotzvim tech park.
Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is in attendance at the opening.
He tells the crowd his father will eventually relocate the country’s embassy to the capital, describing it as a “normal” step.
The trade office does not hold diplomatic status, an official told The Times of Israel earlier this month.
Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets
Marathon international climate talks close Sunday in Madrid with negotiators postponing until next year a key decision on global carbon markets.
After two weeks of negotiations on tackling global warming, delegates from almost 200 nations pass declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change. But despite holding the longest climate talks ever in 25 nearly annual editions they leave one of the thorniest issues for the next summit in Glasgow, in a year’s time.
Environmental groups and activists accuse the world’s richer countries of showing little commitment to seriously tackling climate change.
Likud’s Haim Katz may support Sa’ar in primary — report
Likud lawmaker Haim Katz will likely support Gideon Sa’ar for party leader in next week’s primary, Channel 12 reports.
Katz, a former welfare minister, retired as minister in the summer after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he plans to indict him on fraud and breach of trust charges.
The veteran Likud MK had also been a criminal suspect in a second separate corruption investigation relating to his time as head of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) workers’ union, but Mandelblit notified Katz’s legal team that he has decided to close that case against the minister.
According to the TV report, the IAI union will also back Sa’ar in the Likud leadership race.
The labor union at IAI, which employs some 16,000 people and is Israel’s largest state-owned company, is known as a Likud stronghold.
Lawmakers spar in Knesset over panel to weigh Netanyahu immunity
Mayhem takes over the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee Sunday as right-wing lawmakers walk out of a discussion on whether the parliament will be able to accept or reject a potential request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases.
The heated debate surrounded the question of whether a House Committee can be formed during a transitional government, and which body will decide whether that committee is formed before the March elections.
The Knesset House Committee, which weighs immunity requests, has been nonfunctional amid the political impasse resulting from two inconclusive elections. With third elections scheduled for March, the committee — unless revived — will remain inactive for months to come.
The Blue and White party is demanding that the Arrangements Committee, headed by its member Avi Nissenkorn, decide whether a House Committee will be created. But Netanyahu’s party, Likud, has furiously pushed for the decision to be made by a new Agreements Committee jointly headed by Nissenkorn and Likud MK Miki Zohar.
The discussion quickly becomes heated, with Nissenkorn saying: “I don’t know if Netanyahu will file a request for immunity, but we won’t leave the cat to guard the cream. The body qualified to determine whether a House Committee will be formed is the Arrangements Committee, which represents the makeup of the Knesset. I will not agree to a situation in which we can’t form a House Committee if needed.”
MK Zohar accuses Nissenkorn of “shameful conduct,” with the discussion devolving into a shouting match. He and most members of the right-wing parties supporting Netanyahu walked out of the discussion in protest.
Though criminal charges against Netanyahu were announced last month, an indictment cannot be lodged in court until the premier is given a chance to request immunity.
Lebanon protesters torch ruling parties’ offices
Attackers in northern Lebanon set fire to the offices of two major political parties on Sunday, the state-run National News Agency says.
The assaults come just hours after the capital Beirut is rocked by the most violent government crackdown on protesters since nationwide demonstrations began two months ago. Lebanese security forces fire rubber bullets, tear gas and use water cannons throughout the night to disperse anti-government protesters from the city center — the epicenter of the protest movement in Beirut — and around parliament.
The overnight confrontations in Beirut leaves more than 130 people injured, according to the Red Cross and the Lebanese Civil Defense.
In the northern Akkar district on Sunday, attackers break the windows and torch the local office for resigned Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s political party in the town of Kharibet al-Jindi.
In a separate attack in Akkar district, assailants storm the local office of the largest party in parliament, affiliated with President Michel Aoun and headed by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil. Their party says the contents of the office in Jedidat al-Juma town had also been smashed and burned.
Lebanon is facing one of its worst economic crises in decades, and the protesters accuse the ruling political class in place for three decades of mismanagement and corruption.
