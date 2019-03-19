The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Careless loading of cargo containers sinks ship in Iran port
Iranian state TV says careless loading of cargo has capsized a ship in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, sending port workers scrambling to retrieve any of the 153 containers that were suddenly submerged.
The report says only one Indian seaman aboard the Comoros-owned LS Star was injured in the foot in the incident on Monday.
Mehdi Haghshenas, deputy chief of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, tells the TV the ship was not being loaded properly and that there was “poor coordination between the ship’s first officer and the crane operator” lifting the containers on board.
— AP
Letter points to ‘terror’ in Dutch tram attack
Dutch authorities says they are “seriously” investigating a terrorist motive for the Utrecht tram attack because of evidence including a letter found in the suspected gunman’s getaway car.
Police are questioning Turkish-born main suspect Gokmen Tanis, 37, and two other men over Monday’s rampage in which three people were killed and seven injured, three seriously.
“So far, a terrorist motive is seriously being taken into account. This is based on a letter found in the getaway car among other things and the nature of the facts,” police and prosecutors say in a joint statement.
— AFP
Brussels area close to EU headquarters cleared after bomb alert
Some 40 people are evacuated from a building near European Union headquarters in Brussels after a bomb threat was sent to a company linked to the EU.
Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere says a “telephone bomb threat” was made this morning to a consulting office linked to the EU’s executive Commission and that it has been taken seriously.
Part of the street has been sealed off and sniffer dogs have been sent to the scene. The operation is still ongoing.
— AP
Minister: Response to Ariel terror attack is to build more
Visting the site of Sunday’s terror attack in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant, a member of the security cabinet, calls for increased construction.
“Palestinians and others are unwilling to accept our right to have a Jewish, Zionist, sovereign and democratic state here,” he says.
Netanyahu: ‘I didn’t get a shekel from the submarine deal’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls accusations of impropriety on his part in Israel’s submarine deals with Germany “contrived slander.”
According to a Channel 13 report last week the State Comptroller’s Office has discovered that Netanyahu was once a shareholder in a company that supplies German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp, which has built submarines for Israel.
“I didn’t get a shekel from the submarine deal,” the premier tells local authority leaders in the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.
“This was checked extensively by the prosecution and the attorney general. They stated unequivocally that I am not suspected of anything.”
He says the Blue and White party’s accusations that he has been implicated in “the greatest security-related corruption case in the history of the State of Israel” is a result of “panic” by party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.
comments