Levy-Abekasis submits party list, indicating no Gantz merger

The IDF says hundreds of Palestinians are rioting along the southern Gaza border, burning tires and throwing firebombs at Israeli security forces.

The army says troops are dispersing the rioters using crowd control means.

During the clashes, the army says two Gazans crossed the border fence into Israeli territory and set a tire ablaze before returning back across the border.

Reports in Palestinian media say seven Gazans are injured in the clashes east of the town of Khuza’a in the southern Strip.