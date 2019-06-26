Mnuchin: We want the US peace plan to become an international plan

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tells the Bahrain conference he would like the White House’s economic plan to be adopted by the international community.

“This is a regional economic plan. Although Gaza and the West Bank are a major focus of this plan, it also includes Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon… it is very important that we focus on these economies as a whole,” he says.

“Most importantly, we want an international consensus… We want this to become not a United States plan, we want this to become an international plan. Now that the plan is out there, we’re looking for changes, we’re looking for additions, we’re looking for buy-in, and really as a next step that this becomes a collective” plan, says Mnuchin.

Mnuchin says: “This is a plan that can very much be accomplished.”

“I know there is a lot of money in this room,” he says to the smiling audience.