Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88
Shin Bet says it thwarted Hamas terror bombing in Jerusalem

Security service retrieves 3-kilogram explosive device that Islamist group’s members from Hebron intended to detonate in capital earlier this summer

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:10 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

The bomb that the Shin Bet said on August 6, 2019, that Hamas members intended to detonate in Jerusalem. (Shin Bet)
The bomb that the Shin Bet said on August 6, 2019, that Hamas members intended to detonate in Jerusalem. (Shin Bet)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

5:01 pm

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

Her novel “Beloved,” in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

— AP

4:23 pm

FM seeks peace agreements with Gulf states in ‘coming years’

Foreign Minister Israel Katz says that promoting Israel’s rapprochement with the Arab world is his top priority, adding that it was realistic to expect formal peace deals with moderate Sunni Gulf states within a few years.

“My goal, with the full backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is to work toward an overt normalization, to extend it and turn it public, and to get to the signing of diplomatic [peace] agreements with the Gulf states. This is the challenge; this is the goal,” he tells the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

4:22 pm

Senate calls on Pompeo to pressure Poland on Holocaust property restitution

A letter signed by 88 US senators, including those running for president, calls on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to take urgent action on the restitution of the property of Holocaust victims left in Poland.

The bipartisan letter was spearheaded by two senators – Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, and Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican. Rubio also is responsible for work on “Law 447,” called Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today, or JUST, which was approved by Congress one year ago.

“Now is the time, while the last Holocaust survivors are still alive, to back up our words with meaningful action. We encourage you to pursue bold initiatives to help Poland to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” write the senators in the letter.

Gideon Taylor, chair of Operations at the World Jewish Restitution Organization, points out that survivors of the Holocaust, Jews and non-Jews, “have waited too long for Poland to pass legislation to address property first taken by the Nazis and then nationalized by the Polish Communist regime.”

— AP

4:10 pm

Police apologize for planting rifle in Arab man’s home for filming of TV series

Police apologize after Hebrew media reported that officers planted a rifle in the home of an East Jerusalem resident and then “found” it as part of a documentary broadcast on Israel’s public broadcaster.

Police apologize “for any harm caused to the civilian as a result of the segment’s airing” and add that the case is being probed and that conclusions would be drawn as necessary.

3:47 pm

Israel advances plans for over 2,300 settlement homes in West Bank

The Defense Ministry body responsible for authorizing settlement construction has advanced plans for over 2,300 West Bank homes.

During sessions on Monday and this morning, the Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee cleared 1,466 homes through an early planning stage known as “deposit” while 838 homes received final approval for construction throughout the West Bank.

The batch of approvals is the first since the security cabinet last month approved a plan to grant 715 building permits for Palestinians in Israel-controlled Area C in the West Bank, where for decades only several dozen homes have been green-lighted for construction. Due to the political ramifications of the approval, several ministers insisted it be conditioned on the parallel granting of 6,000 building permits for Israeli settlers.

3:45 pm

Shin Bet says it thwarted terror bombing in Jerusalem planned by Hamas

The Shin Bet security service says it thwarted plans by Hamas members from Hebron to conduct a bombing attack in Jerusalem earlier this summer, retrieving the three-kilogram explosive device they intended to use.

The Shin Bet says the cell, along with others arrested by Israeli forces in recent months, had been directed to carry out attacks against Israeli and Palestinian Authority targets by Hamas’s military wing in the Gaza Strip.

“The operatives in the West Bank were instructed to form cells in order to carry out kidnappings, shootings, stabbings, purchase weaponry and to find and induct additional operatives for terrorist activities,” the Shin Bet says in a statement.

A member of the cell planning the Jerusalem bombing, university student Tamer Rajah Rajbi, was arrested in June, leading to additional arrests of other Hamas operatives, including other students, the security service says.

“During his arrest, Tamer handed over an explosive device that weighs three kilograms (6.6 pounds), which had dozens of pieces of metal attached to it to maximize fragmentation and injury in the explosion. The device was meant to be used to carry out a bombing attack,” the Shin Bet says.

According to the security service, Tamer had been recruited by Hamas to act as a bomb-maker for the organization and had trained to create explosive devices.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:56 pm

IDF names civilian employee killed in blast at base as Shai Gabai

The IDF identifies the civilian employee killed in a fire extinguisher explosion as Shai Gabai, 38, from the coastal town of Givat Olga.

Gabai was fatally wounded in the blast and pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The army says Gabai worked as a technician on armored vehicles at the maintenance and repair center at the Tel Hashomer base in central Israel.

The IDF says it is still investigating what caused the explosion.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:49 pm

State psychiatrists said they feared being axed if they didn’t follow Litzman’s illicit orders — report

Kan reports that breakthroughs in the police’s case against Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman came from the testimonies of various state psychiatrists. One of them told investigators, “I’m just a bureaucrat. A senior minister is sitting in front of me [making requests]. I know my place and I know his place and what is expected of me.”

Several psychiatrists told police that they feared they’d be fired if they didn’t follow Litzman’s orders, Kan says.

2:14 pm

PA blasts ministers’ honoring of extremist rabbi as ‘sponsorship of terrorism’

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry lashes out at the slated participation of two hardline ministers at an event later this week honoring an extremist rabbi who has praised the Israeli settler responsible for mowing down 29 Muslim worshipers in a terror attack at Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriacrchs in 1994.

“The participation of the two Israeli ministers in the granting of a prize to ‘Ginsburg’ is formal sponsorship of terrorism,” the PA Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich are expected to attend an annual “Torah symposium” on Thursday put on by a religious NGO in the central town of Givat Shmuel called the Cathedra for Torah and Wisdom. At the end of the day-long event, Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh is slated to be honored with a “Torah creativity” award.

Ginsburgh’s writings include a pamphlet that praises Hebron massacre perpetrator Baruch Goldstein. Critics have accused him of fueling attacks by extremist Jews against Palestinians and other non-Jews in Israel and the West Bank.

He also endorsed “The King’s Torah,” a 2009 book by firebrand rabbis Yitzhak Shapira and Yosef Elitzur. The book quotes religious sages as permitting, under certain conditions, the killing of non-Jews, including babies, “if there is a good chance they will grow up to be like their evil parents.” The book also says the commandment “Thou shalt not murder” does not necessarily apply to non-Jews.

— Adam Rasgon

2:13 pm

Shas says it’s confident Litzman will be found innocent

The Shas party issues a statement defending the leader of the Knesset’s other ultra-Orthodox party after police recommend that he be indicted for assisting a serial pedophile.

“The Shas movement affirms its support of Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, a faithful public envoy who has dealt with requests from the public for decades and his left his door open to all,” says the party. “We are sure that his innocence will be proven and that justice will soon be revealed.”

2:12 pm

Minister defends Litzman, who police say blocked extradition of Malka Leifer

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the United Right MK rushes to defend UTJ chairman Yaakov Litzman after police recommend that the deputy health minister be in indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Litzman allegedly pressured officials in his office to change their psychiatric assessments of alleged sex predator Malka Leifer in order to prevent her extradition to Australia, where she faces 74 charges of sex abuse.

Police also said that Litzman attempted to pressure officials in the Health Ministry in order to prevent the closure of a food business whose owner “he is close to” — a closure that had been ordered due to “serious sanitary findings found that led to the sickness of a number of people who ate from its products.”

Defending Litzman, Smotrich tweets, “I do not know the investigation material in Litzman’s case. I do know him and his dedicated office as those who give a personal and wonderful response [to every person who approaches them for help], regardless of race or gender religion.

“The police statement [announcing their recommendation] appears to be another attempt to deprive public officials of the power to act, instead forcing the delegation to unelected bureaucrats, thereby delegitimizing intervention by elected officials.

read more:
