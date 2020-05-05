Number of active coronavirus cases in Israel drops below 6,000

Just 29 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, while the number of active cases has dropped below 6,000, according to the latest Health Ministry figures published this evening.

The accumulated number of cases since the outbreak began now stands at 16,289, while the number of active cases has fallen by 376 to 5,586 of whom 91 are in serious condition, with 70 of those cases on respiratory ventilation.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is up over the past 24 hours by 463 to 10,645.

A total of 9,160 cases were tested yesterday.