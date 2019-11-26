Outgoing Lebanese PM Hariri withdraws candidacy for post

A poll conducted by the Midgam institute and published by the Walla website predicts that if Knesset elections were held today, the Jewish Home-National Union party, headed by Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, would not pass the electoral threshold.

The party, which ran in the last election as part of the Yamina alliance of religious right-wing parties, would get just 2.3% of the votes, far short of the required 3.25%. New Right, the remaining party that was part of Yamina but said yesterday it would run independently if new elections are called, gets 7 seats in the poll. New Right failed to enter the parliament in the April elections, coming some 1,400 votes short.

The left-wing Democratic Camp is also at risk with the minimal 4 seats.

Blue and White is predicted to be the largest party with 34, followed by Likud with 33, the Joint List with 13, Yisrael Beytenu with 8 and Labor-Gesher with 5.

The balance of power remains the same with Netanyahu’s bloc of supporters gaining one seat to get 56 seats in the 120-member Knesset, short of a majority.