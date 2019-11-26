The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
After criticism from chief rabbi, Corbyn says anti-Semitism ‘vile and wrong’
UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says that “anti-Semitism in any form is vile and wrong,” a day after British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis accused him of allowing the “poison” of Jew-hatred to take root in his party.
Corbyn adds that his party has a “rapid and effective” mechanism to deal with cases of anti-Semitism within the party.
"Antisemitism in any form is vile and wrong."@jeremycorbyn says that the Labour Party has a "rapid and effective" system to deal with reported cases of antisemitism.#GE2019
Get the latest #GeneralElection2019 news here: https://t.co/RCiyzSqCCR pic.twitter.com/Q39OsMsvXL
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 26, 2019
Outgoing Lebanese PM Hariri withdraws candidacy for post
Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he is withdrawing his candidacy for the premiership. The announcement comes nearly a month after he resigned amid ongoing protests as well as a severe economic and financial crisis.
In a statement, he calls on President Michel Aoun to quickly hold consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister.
Hariri submitted his government’s resignation on October 29 in response to nationwide anti-government demonstrations that erupted two weeks earlier. They’ve since targeted corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling elite.
Hariri says he hopes withdrawing his candidacy will open the way for a solution to the political deadlock. He insists that a new government made up of experts is needed to get Lebanon out of its crisis.
— AP
Poll predicts Peretz-Smotrich party would not enter Knesset if elections held
A poll conducted by the Midgam institute and published by the Walla website predicts that if Knesset elections were held today, the Jewish Home-National Union party, headed by Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, would not pass the electoral threshold.
The party, which ran in the last election as part of the Yamina alliance of religious right-wing parties, would get just 2.3% of the votes, far short of the required 3.25%. New Right, the remaining party that was part of Yamina but said yesterday it would run independently if new elections are called, gets 7 seats in the poll. New Right failed to enter the parliament in the April elections, coming some 1,400 votes short.
The left-wing Democratic Camp is also at risk with the minimal 4 seats.
Blue and White is predicted to be the largest party with 34, followed by Likud with 33, the Joint List with 13, Yisrael Beytenu with 8 and Labor-Gesher with 5.
The balance of power remains the same with Netanyahu’s bloc of supporters gaining one seat to get 56 seats in the 120-member Knesset, short of a majority.
Death toll in Albania quake rises to 13
Thirteen people have died in today’s powerful earthquake in Albania, the defense ministry says in its latest update.
“The death toll is 13,” a statement says, without elaborating. The 6.4 magnitude quake is the strongest to strike the Balkan state in decades.
— AFP
Muslim Council of Britain stands with chief rabbi after criticism of Labour
The Muslim Council of Britain releases a statement standing with the country’s chief rabbi after he criticized the Labour party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of next month’s general election.
Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis accused Corbyn of allowing the “poison” of anti-Semitism to take root in his party.
But the council also warns of Islamophobia in the rival Conservative Party headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“British Muslims… will listen to the Chief Rabbi and agree on the importance of voting with their conscience,” the statement says.
STATEMENT: The Muslim Council of Britain Responds to Chief Rabbi's Comments | 26 November 2019 pic.twitter.com/hr6KypBlw3
— MCB (@MuslimCouncil) November 26, 2019
Report: Parties holding secret discussions on unity government proposal
Covert negotiations are being held in the Knesset in an attempt to agree on a unity government despite the political impasse, Channel 12 reports, without citing sources.
The outline reportedly being discussed entails Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serving as premier for several months, then a Blue and White member — likely Benny Gantz — taking over for two years, after which a Likud candidate would take over for the remainder of the four-year term.
Palestinian ‘day of rage’ riots being held throughout West Bank
Palestinians in the West Bank are staging protests and violent riots in at least five locations as part of the “day of rage” against the US stance shift on the legality of Israeli settlements.
Rallies are being held at Abu Dis, Rachel’s Tomb on the outskirts of Bethlehem, a junction outside Ramallah, in Hebron, and at a checkpoint at the entrance to Tulkarem, according to the Ynet website.
Between 200 and 500 people are attending each demonstration, the report says.
Some of them are hurling rocks at Israeli soldiers and burning tires. Forces are responding with riot control means.
Riots are also being held in protest of the death from cancer of Sami Abu Diak, a Palestinian prisoner who was serving three life sentences for involvement in the killing of three Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israeli security services.
"The Palestinian Youth Intifada Coalition in the West Bank calls for protests at 1pm at the 'points of contact' [Israeli military checkpoints] to condemn the martyrdom of the prisoner Sami Abu Diak in occupation prisons" https://t.co/zomFDhvWJ4
— Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) November 26, 2019
