Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
Saudi capital residents receive ‘aerial threat’ alert
Riyadh residents receive a mobile phone alert warning of a “hostile aerial threat,” after days of attacks from Yemen’s Houthis.
“Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors,” reads the alert, which is lifted a few minutes later.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Lebanon says military delegation will press for halt to Israeli attacks at US talks
- Huckabee casts attack on WaPo photographer ‘despicable act of terror,’ says perpetrators should spend years in jail
- Lebanon’s Aoun asks visiting French FM for help preventing security vacuum in south after UNIFIL pullout
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here