Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saudi capital residents receive ‘aerial threat’ alert

By AFP Today, 1:08 am
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Riyadh residents receive a mobile phone alert warning of a “hostile aerial threat,” after days of attacks from Yemen’s Houthis.

“Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors,” reads the alert, which is lifted a few minutes later.

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