School and work called off in multiple regions; large assemblies forbidden

The IDF Home Front Command orders all schools and non-essential businesses closed in the following areas: the Gaza periphery; the Lachish region; the western Negev; the central Negev; the Shfela region; the Dan region, including Tel Aviv; and the Yarkon region.

In the Dan and Yarkon regions, the military forbids all public gatherings of more than 300 people.

In the other regions, the IDF forbids gatherings of more than 100 people.

— Judah Ari Gross