Rocket sirens sound throughout southern Israel after Gaza commander killed

Senior military officials says they managed to target the specific room where Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Islamic Jihad leader was sleeping, and did not destroy the entire building, Israel radio reports.

Palestinians say that Al-ata and his wife were killed in the strike on the building in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City.

The official tells Israel Radio that they had specific information on his location and managed to avoid casualties to bystanders.

The official says this was a one-time operation to get al-Ata, who was responsible for firing dozens of rockets at Israel in recent weeks, and not a return to Israel’s policy of targeted killings.