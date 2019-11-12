IDF says timing not linked to politics, but al-Ata’s location

The IDF responds to the conspicuous timing of the attack, saying it had been planning to conduct the attack for the past week and was waiting for a time when al-Ata was as isolated as possible to avoid civilian casualties.

“Over the last week, we have been waiting for the opportune moment to conduct the surgical strike,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus says.

Earlier, former general and current Democratic Camp politician Yair Golan said the timing of the strike was suspicious, and may have been meant to force Benny Gantz into compromise unity government.

— Judah Ari Gross