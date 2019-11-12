Eshkol regional council: All rockets, incendiary balloons land in open areas

The Eshkol region of southern Israel says the rocket and mortar attacks launched from the Gaza Strip have so far all landed in agricultural fields and other open areas, not within communities.

“There are no impacts within communities, and no damage has been caused,” an Eshkol spokesperson says.

Balloons suspected of carrying explosives have touched down in several fields in the region.

“They are being taken care of by police sappers,” the Eshkol spokesperson says.

– Judah Ari Gross