UAE slams Ben Gvir’s Temple Mount visit, days after hosting Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates says it “strongly condemned” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the flashpoint Temple Mount compound yesterday.

Ben Gvir’s visit came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Abu Dhabi to meet with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The UAE Foreign Ministry “called on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn these hostile acts, and hold all those involved accountable, particularly ministers and officials within the Israeli government,” a statement reads.

“The UAE affirmed that the continued attacks and incitement to hatred and violence constitute a systematic extremist campaign that not only targets the brotherly Palestinian people but also threatens social peace, and risks further escalation,” it says.

“Furthermore, the UAE emphasized the need to respect the historical and legal status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque, ensure the protection of all holy sites, and uphold the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in overseeing the endowments and managing the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it says.

Jews are officially barred from praying at the mount, which was the location of the two Jewish holy temples in ancient times and is Judaism’s holiest site. Muslims revere the mount as the Noble Sanctuary, and it is the site of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Israel maintains overall security at the site, while the Waqf, an Islamic body, administers religious activities.

But Ben Gvir, who oversees the Israel Police, has repeatedly declared that Jewish prayer is now allowed at the site, despite statements to the contrary from Netanyahu.