No injuries reported in rocket attacks

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says there have so far been no injuries directly caused by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, though medics have treated three people for light wounds caused by falls while running to bomb shelters.

A 93-year-old man in the city of Ashkelon, a 24-year-old woman in the city of Gedera and an 18-year-old woman in Ashdod sustained light injuries while rushing to bomb shelters, MDA says.

In addition, three people were taken to the hospital after they suffered panic attacks caused by the rocket attacks, the ambulance service says.

“Magen David Adom teams are on alert and are in contact with security officials,” the service says.

— Judah Ari Gross