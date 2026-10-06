British court tries 3 Iranians accused of spying on journalists

LONDON — Three Iranian men went on trial in the United Kingdom Tuesday on charges of spying for Iran, allegedly laying the ground for a violent attack against at least one London-based journalist.

The Iranian nationals visited addresses linked to people including two journalists working for the Persian-language Iran International television news network, which Tehran has labeled a terror organization.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, Farhad Manesh, 46, and Shapoor Noori, 57, who have all pleaded not guilty, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court in London accompanied by translators.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told the jury the three were accused of conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, “in other words… they spied on people of interest to the Iranian regime.”

The trio undertook surveillance and reconnaissance between August 2024 and February 2025 with Sepahvand allegedly earmarked to carry out any attack, he said.

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The trial would focus on steps taken “on behalf of the Iranian regime to target journalists and others considered to be hostile to or even just critical.”

Iran International, which is based in London, had been critical of the Iranian government and supportive of opposition groups, he said.

The three accused did not deny visiting the addresses and taking photos and videos, but Sepahvand said he had been coerced and acted out of fear. Manesh and Noori told the court they were not aware that what they were doing was to assist the Iranian intelligence services.

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Emlyn Jones told the jury their intention was to “locate and target at least two journalists associated with… Iran International and others.”

“Their ultimate objective was that one or more of their targets would be subjected to serious violence, no doubt as retribution for their criticism of the Iranian regime and to try to silence and deter others who might dare to voice their criticism,” he added.

The UK has charged 3 Iranian men connected to the IRGC under the National Security Act They are suspected of targeting journalists working for @IranIntl_En & preparing “serious violence” against them The 3 men are all asylum seekers who came as illegal migrants by boat & lorry pic.twitter.com/Jn3G6aZxGZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 18, 2025

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The three defendants, all from London, are all charged under the National Security Act.

Sepahvand is also charged with engaging in surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research with the intention to commit serious violence.

Manesh and Noori are also charged with engaging in surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that serious violence would be committed by others.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.