Man, 36, dies after being tased by cop in Haifa

A 36-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after a police officer shot a taser at him during an alleged altercation in the northern city of Haifa.

Officers had reportedly arrived at the scene in the Neve Sha’anan neighborhood after the Haifa municipality received a complaint about a man who was yelling outside a pizzeria. Police said the man was “disrupting the order,” and an officer used a stun gun to subdue him.

Medics said that when they arrived at the scene, they found the 36-year old man cuffed, conscious and with no obvious external injuries.

The medics said the man had received several taser shocks and began “slowly collapsing” five minutes later.

According to police, medics rushed the man to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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The incident is under review, police added. No cause of death has officially been determined.

According to reports, the deceased was a resident of Nahariya, a city north of Haifa, near the Lebanon border.