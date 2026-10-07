Where New Yorkers will commemorate the anniversary of October 7 and its aftermath

(New York Jewish Week/JTA) — Jewish institutions in New York will mark the third anniversary of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, onslaught in Israel on Wednesday, as some anti-Zionist groups prepare to hold demonstrations against the country.

About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas-led invasion and massacre in southern Israel on this day three years ago, most of them civilians, with 251 taken hostage. Another 452 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the fighting since then, according to the Israel Defense Forces. In the ensuing war in Gaza, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. The war and its fallout have reshaped the region and reverberated around the world.

Here is a list of events around New York City to commemorate the attacks and their aftermath.