No injuries as Gaza rocket strikes home in south

The Israeli envoy to the UN calls on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

“Nine million citizens are facing an insufferable terror attack by terror groups. I expect a clear and unequivocal condemnation of the side responsible for this and not a statement calling for both sides to act with restraint. The time has come for the international community to understand that silence is a prize for terror,” Ambassador Danny Danon says in a statement.

Danon adds: “Israel is not interested in an escalation but will lead the campaign against terror with determination and strength.”