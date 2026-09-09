Netanyahu says he will sue Haaretz over report he was warned by UAE leader days before Oct. 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again denies a Haaretz report yesterday that said he had been warned by the Emirati president about a planned Hamas attack days before the October 7, 2023, onslaught and didn’t act on the information. He also says he has ordered his lawyers to sue the outlet and its reporter, Shlomi Eldar.

Netanyahu reasserts on X that there was no call between him and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed between early September 2023 and the October 7 invasion. He argues that any such call would have left clear documentation, which has not been found by the Prime Minister’s Office team.

“This is a sinister libel with clear political timing, as part of the left’s election campaign, and there will be more such false libels,” he says, claiming yet again that had he been alerted by Israel’s security chiefs about the signs of a Hamas attack hours before it started, “the terrible massacre could have been prevented.”