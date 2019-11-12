Video shows rocket slamming into southern highway

The IDF said sirens went off in Ashdod and in the Gadera region in southern Israel. The IDF was investigating.

School was canceled in cities and communities near the Gaza Strip and the railways cancelled routes in southern Israel.

The IDF urged residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters on Tuesday as the region went on high alert after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jiahd commander.

There was no immediate confirmation from the IDF, but warning sirens wailed in several cities in the south, including Ashdod and Ashkelon

Israel radio said that several rockets were intercepted over the southern city of Ashdod.

The official says this was a one-time operation to get al-Ata, who was responsible for firing dozens of rockets at Israel in recent weeks, and not a return to Israel’s policy of targeted killings.

The official tells Israel Radio that they had specific information on his location and managed to avoid casualties to bystanders.

Palestinians say that Al-ata and his wife were killed in the strike on the building in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City.

Senior military officials says they managed to target the specific room where Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Islamic Jihad leader was sleeping, and did not destroy the entire building, Israel radio reports.

Zilberman said air force targeted Baha Abu al-Ata because he was “a ticking bomb” and was planning imminent attacks against Israel.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman says the killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander does not represent a return the the policy of targeted killings that saw Israel kill dozens of terror leaders in the last decade.

The meeting set for 09.00 a.m. comes the same day as Naftali Bennett is set to take over as Defense Minister.

The security cabinet was set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the escalation in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip after the IAF kills a senior Islamic Jihad leader and the terror group responded with rockets fired at Israel.

“The IDF action was recommended by the IDF Chief-of-Staff and ISA Director and was approved by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister after it had been presented to – and approved by – the Security Cabinet.”

“Senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata was targeted overnight in Gaza. He was responsible for many terrorist attacks and the firing of rockets at Israel in recent months and had intended to carry out imminent attacks,” Netanyahu’s office tweets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say the decision to kill a senior Islamic Jihad officer was taken Sunday by the cabinet.

“We are prepared for several days of battle, with an aerial defense shield, including in the center of the country,” the IDF spokesman says.

The IDF says it expects terror groups in the Gaza Strip to retaliate for the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior leader Baha abu al-Ata with rocket attacks throughout the country over the coming days.

Earlier, former general and current Democratic Camp politician Yair Golan said the timing of the strike was suspicious, and may have been meant to force Benny Gantz into compromise unity government.

“Over the last week, we have been waiting for the opportune moment to conduct the surgical strike,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus says.

The IDF responds to the conspicuous timing of the attack, saying it had been planning to conduct the attack for the past week and was waiting for a time when al-Ata was as isolated as possible to avoid civilian casualties.

“I congratulate the security forces and the prime minister on the important action to eliminate the terrorist,” Edelstein says. “During this time, our hearts are with the residents of the South. All the people of Israel are behind you.”

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says in a statement that “eliminating al-Atta sends a clear message to all terrorists — no one is immune.”

School is called off in Rishon Lezion and Holon, just south of Tel Aviv, which were just targeted with rockets from Gaza.

“Blue and white will back up any proper activity for the security of Israel and put the residents’ security above politics,” he adds.

He says that “the fight against terrorism is ongoing and requires moments of difficult decision making.”

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz writes on Twitter that “the political echelon and the IDF made the right decision tonight for the security of Israeli citizens and residents of the south.”

Amid mixed political reactions to the escalation in Gaza, Joint List MK Ofer Kassif says on twitter that “to save his skin, Netanyahu is reverting the only thing he can do: kill, destroy and incite war.

In an unprecedented move since the 2014 Gaza war, the IDF Home Front Command says all school is canceled in all of the Dan region, including Tel Aviv, as well as the south.

The Israel Police says officers, among them sappers, have been alerted to two sites where rockets fell in Sderot.

In the other regions, the IDF forbids gatherings of more than 100 people.

In the Dan and Yarkon regions, the military forbids all public gatherings of more than 300 people.

The IDF Home Front Command orders all schools and non-essential businesses closed in the following areas: the Gaza periphery; the Lachish region; the western Negev; the central Negev; the Shfela region; the Dan region, including Tel Aviv; and the Yarkon region.

“Magen David Adom teams are on alert and are in contact with security officials,” the service says.

In addition, three people were taken to the hospital after they suffered panic attacks caused by the rocket attacks, the ambulance service says.

A 93-year-old man in the city of Ashkelon, a 24-year-old woman in the city of Gedera and an 18-year-old woman in Ashdod sustained light injuries while rushing to bomb shelters, MDA says.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says there have so far been no injuries directly caused by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, though medics have treated three people for light wounds caused by falls while running to bomb shelters.

Earlier, the IDF Home Front Command ordered closed all schools and non-essential businesses in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan area, where the airport is located.

“Ben Gurion Airport is working as usual with no changes to the flight schedule,” a spokesman for the Israeli Airports Authority says.

Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport says it will continue to operate as usual despite the ongoing rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

There are reports of explosions, indicating at least one rocket was intercepted.

It is not immediately clear if the missile successfully shot down an incoming rocket or if it self-detonated after Iron Dome operators saw that the rocket was heading toward an unpopulated area.

A video from the scene shows the distinctive puff of smoke caused by the detonation of an Iron Dome Tamir interceptor missile.

“The people of Israel are united in these moments, and this unity should also be reflected in the political system and will add strength to Israel,” Sa’ar says on Twitter.

Palestinian media reports that the Israel Defense Forces has hit a number of targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the enclave.

“There is no better time for the elimination of Abu al-Ata, regardless of the political situation. We are still working for a unity government,” Ben Baak says.

Blue and White MK Ram Ben Barak says he “rejects the allegations about the timing of the attack,” after suggestions the targeting of a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad was linked to political considerations.

“This is no time for political squabbles, and those who do so bring no credit to themselves. It is the time to stop such statements immediately. Israeli citizens – please listen to the life-saving instructions of the IDF Home Front Command and take good care of yourselves.”

“We stand behind the security forces, who have been working for the success of this morning’s operations for a long time. I know that they and the Israeli government that approved the operation, have Israel’s security, and only that, in their minds,” the president says.

President Reuven Rivlin sends a plea for political unity as Israel comes under sustained rocket fire, sending a message of support to the country’s citizens.

“For a decade he rose every morning to deepen the occupation and keep the prospect of peace – and so he did so today too.”

“A cynical man who lost two consecutive elections will leave only scorched earth in a desperate attempt to remain in office,” Odeh says on Twitter.

According to the Islamic Jihad military wing, Abu al-Ata, 42, was “one of the most prominent members of its military council and the commander of the northern part of the [Gaza Strip].”

“We announce the general mobilization of our fighters and units and we affirm that the response to this crime will have no limits and will be tantamount to the size of the crime that the criminal enemy perpetrated,” the Al-Quds Brigades says in a statement.

Jordanian media reports that intelligence services in the country recently thwarted terrorist attacks targeting workers at the Israeli and US embassies in Amman, as well as American troops stationed in the Hashemite Kingdom.

“We are going to war. Netanyahu has crossed all the red lines in the assassination of Al-Quds Brigades Commander Baha Abu al-Ata. We we will respond forcefully,” he tells Dar al-Hayat, an Arabic-language news site.

Ziad al-Nakhala, the secretary-general of Islamic Jihad, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has crossed “all the red lines” in the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in the terror group.

“They are being taken care of by police sappers,” the Eshkol spokesperson says.

Balloons suspected of carrying explosives have touched down in several fields in the region.

“There are no impacts within communities, and no damage has been caused,” an Eshkol spokesperson says.

The Eshkol region of southern Israel says the rocket and mortar attacks launched from the Gaza Strip have so far all landed in agricultural fields and other open areas, not within communities.

“When we have something to say, we’ll let you know,” an army spokesperson says.

The Israeli military refuses to comment on the matter, but has reportedly denied carrying out at least some of the strikes attributed to it.

“The path of fighting and resistance is on the rise and the the crime of assassinating the commander Abu Salim will not pass without a punishment,” the terror group says, referring to Abu al-Ata’s nickname.

“Our Palestinian people bid farewell today to a commander and fighter who followed the path of martyred leaders. We in Hamas affirm that the Zionist enemy will bear responsibility for all the consequences and ramifications of this escalation and dangerous attack,” Hamas says in a statement.

The Hamas terror group says the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in Islamic Jihad’s military wing will not pass without a “punishment.”

“There have been no reports of damage, and there were no injuries,” police say.

Several rockets have also struck the town of Sderot, northeast of the Gaza Strip.

“Sappers from the Israel Police are responding to an impact site in the city of Ashdod,” police say.

The announcement was made after Israel came under sustained rocket fire in the wake of the targeted assassination of a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad terror group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi will give a televised address to the nation from IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv at 10:30 a.m.

Abu al-Ata’s body will be brought from the Shifa Hospital to his family’s home in Shuja’iyya and then to the Omari Mosque in Gaza City, the Islamic Jihad-linked Palestine Today reports.

It is not immediately clear if the girl’s collapse was caused by the rocket attack.

“We gave her life-saving treatment, including advanced CPR, chest massages, artificial respiration, defibrillation and treatment with medication until her pulse came back and we stabilized her condition. We took her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. She was unconscious and connected to a respirator,” the medic says.

“When we reached the location, we saw an 8-year-old girl in the stairwell of a building who was unconscious, with no pulse, and who wasn’t breathing,” one of the medics says.

The girl lost consciousness after her family reached the internal stairwell in their building, medics say.

At approximately 8 a.m., a rocket was fired toward south Tel Aviv, triggering sirens in the city and nearby suburbs, sending hundreds of thousands of people to bomb shelters.

Medics resuscitate an 8-year-old girl who lost consciousness during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on the city of Holon.

The sirens are heard in the town of Netivot and in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regions.

The rocket causes significant damage to the Route 4 highway near the Gan Yavne Junction. Police sappers are called to the scene to remove the projectile.

The man was treated on the scene by paramedics, the spokesman says.

One person is lightly injured by shrapnel after a rocket strikes a highway outside of Gan Yavne, Magen David Adom emergency services spokesman Zaki Heller says.

The Israel Defense Forces says some 50 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

“In light of a new situational assessment, in the Shfela, Dan and Yarkon regions it is now permitted to go to work so long as there is a proper bomb shelter that can be reached,” the military says.

The IDF changes its safety instructions for central Israel, including the city of Tel Aviv, telling residents they can now go to work, provided there is a bomb shelter nearby.

Erekat says Israel’s government “bears full responsibility for the consequences of this crime,” the Wafa report says.

A mortar shell fired from the Gaza Strip lands in an open field in the Sha’ar Hanegev region of southern Israel, sparking a fire, a regional spokesperson says.

“You should keep up to date with the news and this travel advice while traveling,” the Foreign Office says.

The UK issues an updated travel warning to nationals in light of the military escalation in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Blue and White says that “due to the security situation” the meeting between party chairman Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman set for today to discuss ongoing coalition negotiations has been postponed until tomorrow.

Rocket sirens sound in the central Israeli town of Modiin, as well as the southern city of Ashdod.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of November 12, as the nation girds for a major escalation in violence following the assassination of top Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza.

Join us!

