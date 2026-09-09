Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

IDF arrests 3 Palestinian Authority cops for operating in West Bank’s Area C, beating off-duty reservist

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:45 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military says it apprehended three Palestinian Authority police officers who illegally set up a blockade in Area C of the West Bank and detained and assaulted an off-duty reservist last month.

In the incident on August 23, the armed Israeli settler was stopped by the PA officers on a road near the Palestinian town of Beitunia, and allegedly beaten by them. The PA officers took the man in their cruiser toward Ramallah, but shortly after that handed him over to Israeli forces.

The roadblock had been set up by the PA officers in Area C of the West Bank, which is supposed to be under full Israeli civil and security control.

The IDF says the PA officers had “overstepped their authority to operate in these areas,” and Israeli security authorities “described the incident as a serious overreach by the [PA] security forces, endangering the life of the Israeli civilian and using aggressive and severe force against him.”

The army says that three PA officers were detained this week over their involvement in the roadblock and the assault on the Israeli man, and they are now being questioned by the Shin Bet.

“The IDF maintains security coordination in accordance with the directive of the political leadership. At the same time, the IDF will not tolerate any deviation from procedures,” the military adds.

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